THE wide barrier cruelled Tayla's One's chances when she was narrowly beaten at her last start, but she is perfectly drawn to avenge that loss in the Potty's Bakehouse Class I Handicap over 1262 metres at the Taree races on Tuesday.
Tayla's One drew the outside in a field of 14 for a Benchmark 58 race over 1200m at Port Macquarie on June 18 and apprentice jockey Zac Wadick had to drop her back to second-last in the run.
The lightly-raced four-year-old came with a big finish in the straight and after being tightened for room a couple of times was only beaten a head when second to Bow.
Tayla's One has drawn barrier five at Taree and would come in to four in an 11-horse field with the emergencies out.
Taree trainer Glen Milligan has Tayla's One and he has been dominant at recent Taree meetings, training doubles at both the May 1 and June 6 meetings and a single winner on May 22.
He likes Tayla's One's chances and also believes another of his runners, Lion Class, will be very competitive in the Johnson & Mongan Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres.
"Tayla's One didn't have any luck at Port," he said. "It was a huge run under the circumstances.
"She wouldn't have been as far back except for the wide barrier and from the good draw at Taree she should be fifth or sixth in the run and put herself into the finish from there.
"My only concern is the nine-day turnaround. I'd rather it was two weeks between runs, but she pulled up so well from Port and has done really well since and I knew this race was there for her if it worked out that way.
"So we're backing her up to see if she handles it. I'm pretty confident she will.
"Lion Class races better at Taree than anywhere else. Both his wins have come here. I was a bit disappointed with his fourth at Coffs Harbour last start, I thought he'd go close to winning, but he was inside horses in the straight and I think he might be better when he gets to the outside.
"There will be good speed in the Taree race and I expect him to be about fourth in the run, a couple of lengths off the lead, and then get to the outside. Hopefully he can run over the top of them like I think he should."
Milligan also has an unraced two-year-old, Santatime, in the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Maiden Handicap over 1007 metres. He says the gelding is "a nice horse in the making and could run a bit of a race", but that he was tossing up whether to scratch it because of a wide draw.
NEWCASTLE trainer Mark Minervini has been looking for the right race for Lazulite to try to break through for its first win and he reckons he's found it with the Jim Anderson Earthmoving Maiden Handicap over 1007 metres at Taree on Tuesday.
The three-year-old filly will be racing first-up after a spell, but has been fitted for the event with three barrier trials and the best pointer came when she led all the way to win her most recent trial over 845 metres at Wyong on June 20.
Lazulite has only had two race starts, for a third and a fourth in maidens at Newcastle in late February and early March.
"She trialled really well at Wyong and if she runs up to her best form you'd think she'd go to Taree and be really competitive," Minervini said. "From gate three she'll roll forward and be hard to beat for the lead in that field.
"I've been looking for the right race and she's had three trials leading into it, so fitness won't beat her. It's just whether another one's better on the day, but if she gets a comfortable lead she'll be hard to run down.
"She's no star, but she's got reasonable ability. She'll win some races for sure."
*Gates open at 11am. First race 11.55am. Admission $10. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities. Lunch bookings available at $60 per person. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
