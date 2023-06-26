Manning River Times
Trainer Glen Milligan likes Tayla's One's chances at Taree on Tuesday

By Greg Prichard
June 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Trainer Glen Milligan is keen on the chances of Tayla's One at Taree on Tuesday.
THE wide barrier cruelled Tayla's One's chances when she was narrowly beaten at her last start, but she is perfectly drawn to avenge that loss in the Potty's Bakehouse Class I Handicap over 1262 metres at the Taree races on Tuesday.

