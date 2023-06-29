Margaret's Underfashions celebrating 30 years with a sale

Margaret George offers services you can't find anywhere else in the Manning Valley - correctly fitting bras to customers, and providing an outlet for breast prostheses for breast cancer patients and survivors. And they are services she is proud of.
Her shop, Margaret's Underfashions in Pulteney Street Taree, is not just a money-making venture for her. She doesn't describe her job as selling bras, knickers and sleepwear, she describes it as "looking after people".
"We look after people because everyone needs help buying a bra," Margaret said.
And she's been looking after people as Margaret's Underfashions for 30 years. Not just locals, but people from far and wide.
Wednesday, July 5, marks the anniversary of the opening of the store in Pulteney Arcade three decades ago. Then, it was a smaller store. It only took three years before Margaret realised she needed to move to a bigger premises to accommodate the growth in business. So move she did - across the way to a bigger shopfront.
To celebrate the milestone, Margaret's Underfashions is having a 30 per cent off sale on all sleepwear and dressing gowns, from Wednesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 8. There will also be a lucky draw every day during the sale.
"We will also probably have something every day which some lucky person will win," Margaret said.
"The main thing I wanted to say is I would just like to thank everyone that's been our customers all these years."
Over the span of decades, Margaret says the highlight has been working with her staff. She started out with one initially, and now has three women helping her out.
"People come because we give service. The girls are all trained and know what to do," she said.
It hasn't always been rosy. There have, of course, been challenges.
In the March 2021 floods, the shop was inundated with a metre of water. Thankfully, the stock was able to be moved upstairs to a vacant room. However, the store itself wasn't so lucky. It needed to be totally replaced inside. Margaret wasn't able to resume business there until October 2021.
"We did survive the flood," she said.
"We came back to look after people.
Margaret's Underfashions is in Pulteney Arcade, 9 Pulteney Street, Taree.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.