Margaret's Underfashions celebrating 30 years with a sale

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
June 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Karen Rojo (left) and Margaret George, owner of Margaret's Underfashions in Pulteney Arcade, Taree. Picture by Julia Driscoll
Margaret George offers services you can't find anywhere else in the Manning Valley - correctly fitting bras to customers, and providing an outlet for breast prostheses for breast cancer patients and survivors. And they are services she is proud of.

