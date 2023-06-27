THE performances of young midfielders from both sides was a highlight of the women's Mid North Coast Hockey League clash between Taree West and Chatham.
Chatham won the game 2-0.
Lillianah Williams and Karla Baker for Chatham and Amy Fry for Taree West led the way for their teams, all getting through a mountain of work.
Chatham coach Adam Birkefeld said the game showcased just have much Taree West has progressed this season.
"It was a tight match with both teams having plenty of opportunities,'' he said.
Taree West has returned to division one/Mid Coast League this year.
"We just took advantage of our opportunities, scoring two nice goals and our keeper Shakari Williams stopped everything that was thrown at her,'' Birkefeld said.
"It was a good time for a win and should keep us in a good position to make the finals this year if we continue playing our style of hockey.
"We will get the added boost of the return of Priya Bourke in the next few weeks which will bolster our side and confidence.''
It was Chatham's annual club day where the majority of teams were playing on the same field, one after another.
"It was a great day to celebrate our life members, club sponsors and new players. Once all the games had wrapped up after our premier league men won in a shoot out over Tigers we all went back to our major sponsor the Manning Hotel,'' Birkefeld said.
