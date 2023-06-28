Another sensational Sport and Recreation day for Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch was a pottery day where lots of ceramic poppies were made, as well as bowls played.
The ladies put on a beautiful healthy spread for lunch and paused to watch Tim Tszyu win his fight, which wasn't a long pause.
It was a wonderful day of laughs, mateship, health and wellbeing. Thank you to veteran, Shane Pritchard and auxiliary member, Kylie Chambers for instructing everyone on how to create their pottery pieces.
The Old Bar-Manning Point Business and Community Association is exploring a number of ideas for the near and long term future.
Membership remains free for this year for any business or member of the community so why not consider joining and contributing to the improvement of our town and surrounding area.
While many businesses have CCTV cameras covering their interior and immediate front area, they will be asked to consider installing cameras that take in the footpath and street so that police can be assisted in identifying those involved in criminal and anti-social behaviour.
The association will be exploring the possibility of again having a Christmas bazaar, which hasn't been conducted since the COVID outbreak, as well as a Christmas party for members.
They are also keen to join in the centenary celebrations for the Old Bar airstrip in 2025.
