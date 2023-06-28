Manning River Times
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated June 28 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 10:00am
Stacey Gow on the pottery wheel. Picture by Teresa Early
Stacey Gow on the pottery wheel. Picture by Teresa Early

Another sensational Sport and Recreation day for Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch was a pottery day where lots of ceramic poppies were made, as well as bowls played.

Local News

