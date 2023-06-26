OLD Bar Pirates were understrength for the Group Three Rugby League clash against Macleay Valley at Kempsey.
However, co-captain-coach Mick Henry refused to use this as an excuse for his side's 38-16 drubbing at the hands of the Mustangs. This was Old Bar's first loss for the season.
The Pirates were without their Papua New Guinea contingent, who were unable to get a flight back to Australia in time. All flew home last week to comply with the terms of their visas and they were expected to arrive back at Old Bar last Thursday night.
"But their flight was cancelled and we weren't able to organise another one in time,'' Henry said.
Winger Simon King was also serving a suspension, so the Pirates had a reshuffled backline.
However, Henry said his side was outplayed. The Mustangs were on the board via a try to Chris Ritchie-Bowden in the opening minute and they dominated proceedings from there.
"I think we were down 24-0 at halftime,'' Henry said.
"We made a bit of a fightback in the second half, but we never looked like running them down. It was just one of those days, they were too good.''
David Davis ran in three tries for the Mustangs, with the home side crossing the line on eight occasions. However, the Mustangs only landed three goals.
Old Bar didn't get on the board until the 49th minute when Kurt Lewis scored.
"If we play like that again, we won't even make the five,'' Henry said.
"It's a wake up call. Like I said last week, there's a lot of footy to be played yet, we have to start knuckling down to training and put that game behind us.''
The Pirates have now been joined by Port City at the top of the ladder. Macleay's march to the top five seemed to have stalled following losses to Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City, but they're now with Wingham, the Bulls and Port Sharks on eight points.
Henry said the Pirates were poor right across the park.
"No-one,'' he replied when asked who played well.
"No-one deserves a mention.''
He said the PNG contingent were due back in Old Bar on Monday.
There's no football in Group Three this weekend due to the general bye. The Pirates will play Wingham at Wingham on Saturday, July 8 when the competition resumes.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
