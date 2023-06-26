Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Taree Open Art Exhibition opens soon

June 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 judge Trevor Weekes and Irene Lines with the 2022 major prize winning artwork, by Jill Cairns. Picture by Scott Calvin
2022 judge Trevor Weekes and Irene Lines with the 2022 major prize winning artwork, by Jill Cairns. Picture by Scott Calvin

Preparations are well under way to accommodate all the art works for this year's Taree Open Art Exhibition at the Taree High School Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.