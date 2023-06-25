A 20 year-old man was flown to hospital suffering chest and pelvic injuries after coming off his dirt bike at Nerong on Saturday morning.
Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter's airborne medical team rushed to the scene at a sporting complex just off the Pacific Highway at Nerong, north of Hawks Nest, around 9am on June 24, after reports a man had been involved in a dirt bike crash.
A spokeswoman for the State's Ambulance said paramedics treated a 20-year-old man at the scene for several injuries, though his condition had yet to be confirmed.
He was flown a short time later via the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to John Hunter Hospital for further care.
The incident marks the second crash at Nerong, near Bulahdelah, in as many weeks after a 13-year-old boy was killed in similar circumstances there on June 11.
Police said at the time that the boy had fallen from his ride before a second bike crashed over him.
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the boy died at the scene.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
