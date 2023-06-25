MANNING River Ratz provided a mid-season performance as impressive as any seen for some years in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership in defeating the Wallamba Bulls, four tries to nil and 24-6, at Nabiac Showground.
The Taree men displayed it all against the Bulls: muscle, power, fitness, technique and initiative and they did not back down when it came to the all-in brawl which erupted midway through the first half with one player ordered from the field by referee Greg Boyer.
This Taree combination is one of the best assembled for some time, a well-balanced team of youth and experience. They have big forwards, men like two-try scoring Brodie Howard, for a dominant scrum, led by an impressively trimmed down captain-coach, David Rees - "lost 60 kilograms, down to 120 now."
And it showed when referee Boyer named Rees as player of the match for his damaging, tackle-breakings runs to launch attacks by his virile, enterprising back line.
The Ratz indicated they would be a force to be reckoned with in their recent three tries to two win over the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins. They have continued developing since that clash though, brave though they were, these were not the Wallamba Bulls of recent premiership times due to injuries to valuable players.
In the women's 10-a-side early game, the Ratz suggested that the Gloucester Cockies would not have it all their own way in the play-offs with their speed and teamwork in a 52-5 defeat of the Wallamba Bulls with Sheridan Clarke and Jess Maher shining again.
And on a grand day's rugby played in winter warmth on a splendidly fast field, it was grand to see two outstanding players in the playing ranks again after short-lived absences, flanker Thomas Homer and representative halfback, Andrew Paynter.
