Ratz show strength in big win over Wallamba

By Phil Wilkins
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:30am
Ratz forward Brodie Howard charges through the Forster Tuncurry defence during the recent game at Taree. Howard was again strong in the Ratz win over Wallamba at Nabiac.
MANNING River Ratz provided a mid-season performance as impressive as any seen for some years in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership in defeating the Wallamba Bulls, four tries to nil and 24-6, at Nabiac Showground.

