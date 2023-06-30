It was a great day at the open music day last Sunday held in the Lansdowne Community Hall.
There were 73 people in the audience plus 14 artists. Two people travelled down from Brisbane for the day while Estia Health brought out a bus load of residents and all enjoyed themselves very much.
The band and the artists played music all day, and people were up dancing.
The hall managers were kept very busy in the kitchen serving up numerous cups of tea and coffee and cakes, while Ron and Steve had trouble keeping up with cooking and serving steak and sausage sandwiches.
The next open music day will be held on July 23. Just keep that day open and come along for a very special time and see what you are missing out on. Phone Jenny if you would like further information on 0431 347 7720.
The three ladies who were prepared to have their heads shaved last Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club if they raised $3000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation have postponed the event until Sunday, July 2.
They had not raised enough money last week so decided to give it a little more time to see if they can raise extra money.
Over last weekend, the Lansdowne Men Football team made it two wins on the trot with a 2-1 victory over Taree at Omaru Park. Jacob Mayers continued his good form in front of goal with a brace. The team were solid in defence, marshalled by Callum Drury.
The Lansdowne women's team had a close tussle with Pacific Palms, eventually going down 2-1 to a goal that appeared to cross the baseline before being cut back and slotted. Kathy Woollard troubled the scorer for the Lionesses with a neat turn on the edge of the box and a composed finish.
The Under 12s scored their first goal for the season against Tuncurry (away), Blaise Chambers-Browning finishing off an end-to-end effort. Well done kids!
This weekend, the men and under 12s are at home on Saturday while the women take on ladder leaders, Wingham, away on Friday night.
A big day will be held at Coopernook on Saturday, July 1.
At least 10 houses will take part in the garage sale with a map available on Saturday morning at the School of Arts Coopernook Hall from 7.45am. You will also be able get a nice hot cup of coffee at the Wild Fig Cafe.
When you have checked out the garage sales you can stay for the afternoon for the Soul Fest: entertainment from 10am to 3pm.
A lot of work has gone into making sure it is going to be a full day of great music, stalls, food, lots of activities for the whole family. The Possum Scratchers, Matty Zarb and Scott Greenaway will be supplying the music. There will be markets food, coffee, barbecue, kids' activities, animal nursery and lots more.
Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club fishing club weekend outing will be held this weekend, July 1 and 2.
Target species for double points are perch and groper.
Weigh-in will be back at the club from 2pm.
During the weigh-in there will be a meeting at which a vote will be made on who will take on the position of secretary of the fishing club. Ivan Minett will take on the position of the president following the resignation of their current president and secretary.
Come in and shop at Coopernook Op Shop. They have plenty of winter items at discounted price such as clothing, jackets, beanies, wraps, doona covers, kitchen items, books, toys and a lot more. Their friendly and helpful volunteers will be happy to assist you.
Lansdowne Public School will be commencing its kindergarten transition program, Little Learners, for students starting kindergarten in 2024 next term.
Little Learners will get together every second Thursday in Term 3 and every Thursday in Term 4.
This transition program is very successful ensuring students feel confident in the school environment before beginning school next year. They become familiar with the classroom, playground, students, and teachers.
Students will learn classroom routines and join in lessons with our current kindergarten students.
Attendance at each session is not compulsory; however, the school recommend that they attend as many sessions as possible. Parents are welcome to stay with their child for the first two or three sessions if needed. After that they should be confident to stay on their own as it gives teachers the opportunity to observe how they separate from their parents/carers.
If you have any questions about enrolling your child for next year, please contact the school 6556 7147.
The next Lansdowne Community Hall Markets will be on Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 8am and close at noon. There are plenty of outside areas where you can have your car with you.
New stall holders are most welcome. The kitchen will be open selling cake and slices, tea and coffee, and the barbecue will be selling sausage and steak sandwiches. There will be various stalls with lots of goodies and bargains.
You can book a stall on 6556 7146, or 0428 567 146. Inside and outside stalls are only $10. If it is your first time there is no charge.
