PORT Macquarie Sharks turned on the power to punish a disinterested Taree City Bulls 42-10 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.
The big and mobile Port side dominated the game virtually from the kickoff. Lively halfback Mitch Wilbow continually cut his way through some tackle-shy Taree defence to set up supports. Winger Rusiatee Quiltaa terrorised the Taree defenders for the 80 minutes. Port's forwards, led by second rower Koby Smith ran hard and often, while the defence was watertight.
"We completed a lot better today,'' Port coach Matt Hogan said.
"That shows on the scoreboard.''
Hogan believes the Sharks are "flying under the radar" compared to the two competition front runners.
"I'd like to think so. This performance has been building for the past few weeks, even though I still feel we have another 20 or 30 per cent improvement in us,'' he said.
"We were far from fluent in attack. But our defence was good - we repelled them numerous times on our line.
"I think all-round it was a good performance.''
There was a lengthy post-most conference behind closed doors in the Taree dressing shed, however, captain-coach Christian Hazard wasn't prepared to speak publicly.
It was by far Taree's worst effort of the season. They looked lethargic in attack and fell off tackles too easily in defence. While the Sharks did produce some smart attacking raids, they were assisted by some ordinary defensive efforts from the Bulls.
The game was just three minutes old when the Sharks opened the scoring after Quiltaa was first to a kick and managed to get a ball to second rower Smith to plunge over. Fullback Corey Lewis had a good day with the boot and bought up the half dozen points with the conversion.
The next play summed up the game. Taree pounded the Port line but a loose pass from hooker Toby De Stefano was eagerly pounced on by Wilbow and he sprinted away from the cover in 95 metre run to the line for a try. Smith added the extras and there were ominous signs for the Bulls with the Sharks up 12-0 in as many minutes.
Quiltaa barged his way over from dummy half to take the score to 16 with an unconverted try before Taree was on the board via a try to winger Charlie Dignam after Hazard and fullback Nav Willett combined to give him space. Willett was Taree's best on the day. Just before the break Smith was over for his second and the Sharks went to the sheds ahead 22-4.
The Bulls looked a better unit early in the second half and Hazard scored a smart individual try for Willett to convert, reducing the margin to 22-10. But the Sharks were soon back in control and ran in four more tries. Quiltaa's was the best when he pushed off two would-be tackles and then showed pace to cross in the corner.
