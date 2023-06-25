Quiltaa barged his way over from dummy half to take the score to 16 with an unconverted try before Taree was on the board via a try to winger Charlie Dignam after Hazard and fullback Nav Willett combined to give him space. Willett was Taree's best on the day. Just before the break Smith was over for his second and the Sharks went to the sheds ahead 22-4.

