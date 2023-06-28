Manning Valley Anglican College finished the school term, and week-long 20th anniversary celebrations with a day of pure fun for students and teachers.
The students and teachers drove all of the activities for the day, and all activities were free to participate in.
"You could just say it was like a little mini carnival," MVAC marketing communications officer, Erin Saunders said.
There was musical entertainment provided throughout the whole day with 18 student performances, including bands.
Students provided hair braiding, nail polish salons, ring tosses, golf chipping, guessing games, a cute pet competition (using photographs), and facepainting - both regular and traditional Indigenous facepainting with senior students painting the faces of junior students.
An activity that was very popular with students, but not so much with teachers because of the ick factor, was sensory tubs.
"They had different items in blacked-out buckets, so you couldn't see what was in it. You put your hand in at your own risk. And it was items like baked beans and spaghetti and shaving foam," Erin said.
A snow cone machine donated by Bunnings for the day raised more than $800 for the P&F, seniors cooked a barbecue all day long, and the Year 10 Food Technology class provided hot chips, fairy floss and popcorn, adding to the festival vibe.
Also in the news: William Tyrrell's foster mum calls for cops to disclose evidence
An activity unique to the school was "Angus selfies", with Mackenzie, MVAC's home-bred Angus bull, the star of the show, posing patiently to have his picture taken with students.
In place of the usual sports, student vs teacher games were held.
"That was just a way they all get to unwind, play some sport and then head home for the day," Erin said.
"My son, who's in kindergarten, said. "it was the best day of school ever."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.