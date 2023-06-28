Manning River Times
Mountain View Sunflowers donates 50 per cent of takings from community picking days to local organisations.

June 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Imagine a landscape blackened by bushfire, devoid of any greenery. Now, imagine among the never ending scenes of scorched trees and earth, a tiny patch of tall, bright yellow sunflowers in contrast to all the heartbreaking blackness surrounding you.

