Remediation work to remove asbestos from Stokes Park in Taree will be completed in around two weeks, says MidCoast Council executive manager community spaces, Dan Aldridge.
Stokes Park, Edinburgh Park, three locations at Taree Rec Grounds, and a small pile at Wingham Sporting Complex were found to have pieces of asbestos in it two or three days after it had been placed on those sites in February 2023.
MidCoast Council immediately self-reported to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and Worksafe NSW. Council has been carrying out remediation works in accordance with the clean up notice by the EPA at all of the affected sites.
Mr Aldridge says it is still an unknown as how the asbestos came to be in the fill as the fill was virgin dirt, which came from various council sites.
All the affected areas have been fenced off, however, Mr Aldridge says there is "absolutely no risk" to members of the public.
"The contaminants are small small pieces of bonded asbestos, no bigger than a five cent piece or 50 cent piece. They pose no risk to the community in their current state," he said.
Council staff have done an "emu parade", that is, walking in a line wearing the appropriate PPE, picking out pieces on the surface by hand.
"It was very, very minimal. We're talking several pieces," Mr Aldridge said.
"There may be bits under under the fill, so that's why the fill needs to come out. Then we'll replace it with new fill again, and then seed it or turf the area depending on where it is."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
