MidCoast Council is removing asbestos from Stokes Park in Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
An area of Stokes Park in Taree has been cordoned off while asbestos is removed from fill. Picture by Scott Calvin
Remediation work to remove asbestos from Stokes Park in Taree will be completed in around two weeks, says MidCoast Council executive manager community spaces, Dan Aldridge.

