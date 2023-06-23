A record number of whales are expected to be counted in ORRCA's annual citizen science survey this weekend.
ORRCA, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, is preparing for the 24th annual ORRCA Census Day on Sunday, June 25.
As an all-volunteer organisation focused on the conservation, protection and welfare of whales, dolphins, seals, and dugongs in Australian waters, ORRCA said it relied on the support of the Australian community to make a difference.
ORRCA's work is diverse, ranging from single rescue incidents to providing support during internationally recognised incidents in remote locations.
"ORRCA is the only volunteer marine mammal rescue group licensed by NPWS to carry out rescue and research activities involving these magnificent creatures," a spokesperson said.
"We receive no regular government funding, relying on community and business assistance to sustain our efforts."
The ORRCA Census Day is a vital citizen science research initiative that invites communities across the Australian coast to participate.
"On this day, we encourage people to spend time observing and recording the behaviour of whales. With an estimated 60,000 humpbacks swimming north along our coastlines to their breeding grounds in Queensland and Western Australia, documenting their movements is our mission."
Last year's count of 3251 whales spotted was a record for the census day. This year, ORRCA hoped to surpass that number with the community's help.
To participate, simply pick your favorite headland and register your location by emailing orrcacensusday@gmail.com or visiting orrca.org.au for more details.
The ORRCA research team will provide you with further details, with all sightings now recorded digitally via an app.
You can find further details on the ORRCA Facebook page.
On Sunday, June 25, pack your picnic supplies, binoculars, camera, a pen/pencil, a chair or rug, and warm waterproof clothes, and spend the day enjoying the breathtaking sights of the whale migration.
"By participating in the ORRCA Census Day, you not only contribute to our understanding of these great animals, but also have the opportunity to learn more about them.
"This major wildlife event is open to the entire community, and we encourage everyone to join us."
