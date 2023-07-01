I HAD the fortune to attend the historic Winton motor racing event recently.
Sunday dawned cold and wet, steady drizzle falling. Temperatures during the day didn't get beyond 12 degrees.
You can watch motor racing on TV but there is a total lack of atmosphere. You can only get this by attending the meeting in person, feeling the atmosphere and smelling the rubber and high octane fuel.
My first visit to Winton Motor Speedway impressed me. A pretty little circuit with excellent spectator viewing available. I've got to say it did take me back to my early days, attending circuits like Oran Park.
The racing of historic cars and bikes was end to end. The oldest racer was a 1917 T Ford. It proved quite competitive running mid-field in its races.
The wet and slippery conditions tested competitors, but they passed with flying colours. A few spins and off circuit excursions but no major accidents.
Even though weather conditions were not ideal, my wife Vicki and I really enjoyed the day
A very big well done to the organisers - the Austin 7 Club, and thank you for inviting us.
Road Ramblings heard weekly right across the country bon Christian and community radio also on Facebook on our website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.