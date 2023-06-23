However, to the serious matters of Group Three Rugby League and Bridgie and Mick McDonald looked at this weekend's round, particularly the clash between Taree City and Port Sharks to be played at the Jack Neal Oval on Sunday. Bridgie also gave his thoughts about the men's and women's State of Origin matches played this week and what the Blues might to do avoid a Maroonwash in Game III. The winner of the Manning River Hotel player of the week was also announced.