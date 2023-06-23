ON The Bench co-host Gary Bridge celebrates his 62nd birthday today.
So to mark the milestone, he was elevated from sitting on the side of the bench to centre stage for the segement. The fact that there was no special guest today was the main reason, but let's not let fact get in the way of a good story.
Gary's sister and occasional On The Bench co-host Narelle Salmon surprised her brother by baking a cake so it was a festive segment all-round.
However, to the serious matters of Group Three Rugby League and Bridgie and Mick McDonald looked at this weekend's round, particularly the clash between Taree City and Port Sharks to be played at the Jack Neal Oval on Sunday. Bridgie also gave his thoughts about the men's and women's State of Origin matches played this week and what the Blues might to do avoid a Maroonwash in Game III. The winner of the Manning River Hotel player of the week was also announced.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.