Beautiful Boof is a big boy with a little lap dog mentality.
This gorgeous four-year-old American bulldog loves to snuggle and cuddle with anyone who'll give him a lap to sit on.
Boof has been a resident of Sweet Pea Animal Hospital since November 2022 and would love to find his forever home.
He is guaranteed to cheer you up, even on your hardest days.
He always has a big smile on his face and you can't help but feel joy around him.
Boof prefers human company and affection over playtime always.
He will be most happy in a home where he can be part couch potato and part sniffer dog while he is out for daily walkies.
If you can offer Boof his loving forever home, get in touch via the website or email sweetpeaanimalrescue@gmail.com.
