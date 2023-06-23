Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council is urging residents to keep an eye out for any destructive behaviour.

June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As vandalism surges everyone is impacted
As vandalism surges everyone is impacted

Following a spate of vandalism incidents across the region in recent times, MidCoast Council is urging residents to keep an eye out for any destructive behaviour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.