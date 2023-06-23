If ever you think of doing something but disregard it on the basis of being too old, spare a thought for Charlie Paff.
The 93 year old Cundletown resident has been astride a motorcycle for most of his life and has no plans to give up his freewheeling passion anytime soon.
Charlie is a member of the Taree And District Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club and can be seen riding his Yamaha Virago twice a week alongside his clubmates.
Looking every bit like a nonagenarian version of Marlon Brando reprising his role from The Wild One, Charlie isn't letting age slow him down. Riding has been a lifelong passion, something he traces back to his boyhood days.
"When I was eight years old a visitor came to our place and he had a motorbike, and I've been interested in them ever since," Charlie said.
Before he got his first motorcycle he was proficient in a different kind of mount, droving Jersey cows from Mount George to Krambach with his siblings as an eight year old. With only a sugar bag as a saddle, Charlie knew he needed to be riding something a little more comfortable in the future.
He's been riding motorcycles for the past 78 years, the last 23 years with the Taree club. Their bi-weekly rides take the group around the Mid Coast area, with regular jaunts to Harrington, Mount George, and Forster.
Charlie estimates that throughout his life he's owned 30 bikes, though at the moment he's whittled that stable down to three machines, rotating them in turn to maintain the love and battery life of each.
The retired police officer attributes much of his mental acuity to riding, saying the concentration it takes helps to keep him sharp.
"Fresh air and exercise - nervous exercise, because of all the traffic you have to watch everything on the road," Charlie said.
"It's good mental exercise because you start looking for bad intersections and all the little driveways off main roads, just to keep you safe."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.