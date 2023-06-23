Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Charlie Paff from Cundletown still riding motorcycles at age 93

RK
By Rick Kernick
June 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If ever you think of doing something but disregard it on the basis of being too old, spare a thought for Charlie Paff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.