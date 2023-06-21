If you're considering braving the winter chill with a new beanie or scarf, then there's a way to keep warm while supporting those afflicted by brain cancer, along with their dedicated carers.
Or if it's just a good cup of coffee you're after, there's a way you can still help the cause.
Cafe Thyme in Taree is donating $1 from every coffee sold next Monday to Friday to the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) - a charity created to raise funds for research, create awareness, and support brain cancer patients and their families.
This coincides with the National Rugby League's (NRL) annual Beanie for Brain Cancer round, where fans are urged to buy an MHF beanie at NRL matches, online or in Lowes Australia and selected IGA stores, with the aim of raising money for brain cancer research and patient support.
Also in the news: Ratz 'building nicely' for rugby women's 10s premiership defence
Cafe Thyme has been supporting the initiative for the past six years.
For proprietor, Nerida Ramsay it's a cause that hits close to home.
In December 2016 Nerida collapsed without warning at work. Scans detected a brain tumour, which quickly led to emergency surgery, radiation and a program of chemotherapy following soon after.
Throughout it all she was supported by Sandy, her brain care nurse.
Since then, Nerida has been cancer free, her last scan in April again coming back with the all-clear. But the dedicated care she received during that time has not been forgotten.
Also in the news: Yes or no? How will you vote on the Voice
"I had four young daughters at the time and that was my biggest concern, and I had to stay down in Newcastle for six weeks so I was away from my kids, and they (MHF) supported me, and I just want to give back," Nerida said.
Cafe Thyme also is selling Live For Liv scarfs, commemorating the life of Olivia Addison who sadly lost her battle with brain cancer at age 21 while working towards raising awareness and $50,000 to research the condition that ultimately took her life.
Proceeds from the sale of the scarves go directly to the MHF.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.