Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cafe Thyme in Taree donating to Mark Hughes Foundation brain cancer charity

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:38am, first published June 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nerida and staff at Cafe Thyme modelling the 2023 MHF Beanies for Brain Cancer. Picture supplied
Nerida and staff at Cafe Thyme modelling the 2023 MHF Beanies for Brain Cancer. Picture supplied

If you're considering braving the winter chill with a new beanie or scarf, then there's a way to keep warm while supporting those afflicted by brain cancer, along with their dedicated carers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.