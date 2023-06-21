Mid North Coast one of the hardest hit regions by wild weather this autumn

The latest NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker reveals the Mid North Coast was the fifth hardest hit region in NSW this autumn.
The local areas most impacted by wild weather this autumn (according to home and motor claims) were, in order, Port Macquarie, Forster, Taree, Old Bar and Harrington.
The Tracker also highlights that residents of the Mid North Coast are feeling slightly better prepared for wild weather - with the region's self-assessed wild weather ready score rising one point point to 70/100 - placing the region as the third best prepared in NSW.
In addition, the Tracker includes new research revealing that most people aren't prepared for wild weather or emergencies.
In NSW, it is estimated more than 3.8 million residents (60 per cent) don't have a plan for emergencies or wild weather.
Meanwhile, fewer NSW residents took steps to prepare for wild weather - and fewer plan to. Just 33 per cent took steps prepare in the past three months - the fewest in over two years of quarterly research. Meanwhile, just 50 per cent plan to prepare this winter - also the lowest on record.
The research follows the launch of the new improved Australian Red Cross Get Prepared app which makes it easy for households to create an all-hazards emergency RediPlan. The findings are also timely in light of forecasts for a warmer and drier than average winter, leading into a potentially dangerous bushfire season.
The NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker report can be downloaded here.
The Australian Red Cross Get Prepared app is available to download for iOS and Android devices.
