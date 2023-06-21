Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid North Coast one of the hardest hit regions by wild weather this autumn

Updated June 21 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock
Picture Shutterstock

The latest NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker reveals the Mid North Coast was the fifth hardest hit region in NSW this autumn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.