SHE'S represented Australia in football and futsal and on Friday night (June 23) Joey Burgess's career will take another turn when she trots out for Taree Wildcats in the Football Mid North Coast Women's Southern League clash against Wallamba at Nabiac.
The Wildcats are in seventh spot and have a bit of work to do to catch the leaders, but there's still plenty of time.
"I'm looking forward to having a run again,'' Burgess said, especially now that she's recovered from some knee problems that derailed her playing days.
In other women's games tonight Tuncurry-Forster Gold plays Hallidays Point, Pacific Palms meets Lansdowne, Moorland tackle Cundletown, Old Bar clash with Taree Leopards and Tuncurry-Forster plays Wingham. Tinonee has the bye.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
