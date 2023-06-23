Manning River Times
Ex-Matilda links with Taree Wildcats

By Mick McDonald
June 23 2023 - 10:30am
Ex-Matilda Joey Burgess makes her debut with the Taree Wildcats tonight.
SHE'S represented Australia in football and futsal and on Friday night (June 23) Joey Burgess's career will take another turn when she trots out for Taree Wildcats in the Football Mid North Coast Women's Southern League clash against Wallamba at Nabiac.

