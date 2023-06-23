Manning River Times
Old Bar Pirates to play Macleay Mustangs in Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
A desperate Macleay Valley could be a danger game for Old Bar, co-captain-coach Mick Henry warns. The game will be played at Kemspsey.
UNBEATEN competition leaders, Old Bar play what co-captain-coach, Mick Henry described as a 'dangerous match' against the desperate Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League encounter at Kempsey on Sunday.

