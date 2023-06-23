UNBEATEN competition leaders, Old Bar play what co-captain-coach, Mick Henry described as a 'dangerous match' against the desperate Macleay Valley in the Group Three Rugby League encounter at Kempsey on Sunday.
After seven rounds Old Bar sits on 14 points, two clear of Port City.
Macleay and Port Sharks are on six, two adrift of Wingham Tigers and Taree City.
They grow an extra leg up there- Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry is expecting a tough game against Macleay
"Macleay's always dangerous up there,'' Henry elaborated.
"They grow an extra leg up there and I think they might have a few who play pub comp and Group Three, so being Sunday they could be back on deck.''
Macleay have lost successive games to Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City, the latter when they threw away a 22-8 lead with 20 minutes left on the clock. However, the previous match the Mustangs produced one of their best performances of the season when accounting for Wingham at Kempsey.
The Pirates will finalise their side at training tonight and Henry said there were a couple of players nursing niggling injuries who might get a day off. However, he said the PNG connection would be playing. They were due to fly in from New Guinea on Thursday night. They headed home briefly this week to comply with visa regulations.
"They'll all be rested so they'll be right,'' Henry said.
Henry said it would be difficult for all teams to build momentum in the next few weeks, with a general bye on July 1 and no competition games planned for July 15 because of the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game at Wingham.
"It's hard to get traction."
"But after the breaks we'll really knuckle down and focus towards the end of the year.''
Henry said it is a 'little bit of a goal" to gain a top two berth and secure a home semi-final.
"But we still have some hard games coming up and we're not getting ahead of ourselves,'' he said.
Henry missed last week's canter against Wauchope due to work commitments but he'll make the trip to Kempsey. There's some doubt about utility forward James Handford, who travels from Newcastle for games.
RELATED:
"He should be right for the game against Wingham and from then on it,'' Henry said.
"He doesn't need the fitness, but he needs to get that footy sense - the timing back and getting used to our sets.''
Macleay assistant coach, Adam McMurray said the loss to Taree City last weekend was disappointing considering the Mustangs were in control for three quarters of the match.
"It's a tight comp,'' he said.
"That could come back to bite us in the bum.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
