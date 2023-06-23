Manning River Times
Mystery surrounds Ratz new signings

By Mick McDonald
June 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Manning Ratz, Cooper Seckhold props as he confronts the Forster Tuncurry defence in the clash at Ratz Park. The Ratz play Wallamba at Nabiac tomorrow.
MANNING Ratz look set to boost their backline stocks for this season's Lower North Coast rugby union competition with the new signings this week. However, club president, Steve Rees wasn't forthcoming with many details.

