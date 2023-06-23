MANNING Ratz look set to boost their backline stocks for this season's Lower North Coast rugby union competition with the new signings this week. However, club president, Steve Rees wasn't forthcoming with many details.
"They're quality,'' was all he would say.
"But we have to get them on the field first. When they're there, I'll tell you who they are.''
The Ratz meet struggling Wallamba tomorrow at Nabiac.
Rees said the club had struggled for backs this year. However, he hoped that problem had been rectified.
"We have strong forwards. If we get these players for the backs, we'll be the team to beat,'' Rees declared.
He said hard running forward, Scott Howard showed he had completely recovered from a neck injury that initially threatened to sideline him for the rest of the season when he starred for in the 19-12 win over Forster Tuncurry last Saturday
Howard was stretchered from the field early in the clash against Old Bar on May 20. However, he was cleared of major injury and returned for the game against the Dolphins. Howard and his brother, Brodie, were 'beasts,' according to Rees.
He added Elliott Lewis turned in a polished performance at five-eighth and would give the club a further option when Daniel Thorpe returns from injury, possibly early in the third round.
The Bulls have endured a lean 2023 so far, although according to Rees, they're always tough at Nabiac.
Old Bar men and Gloucester women will meet Wauchope Thunder in the other match.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
