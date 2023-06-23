Lansdowne Country Music was formed by Jenni and Steve Henry as there were no other country music associations in the area running at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they felt that people needed to have something to get back to normal.
It was the first show back following the lifting of many COVID restrictions. Jenni has been involved in many Country Music Association's from the Manning to the Hastings as well as others for more than 20 years.
They started at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club, holding their first show on February 28, 2021, until they changed venues to the Lansdowne Community Hall in March 2023. They have held 21 shows in their short existence with this weekend's show being their 22nd show.
They changed the name to Lansdowne Open Music in September 2022 with the view to encourage other genres of music and younger ages of performers to participate, but it is still mainly country music.
All performers are walk up artists with varying abilities. There is one performer who is just getting back into singing after suffering a stroke which has affected his speech, so there is no discrimination on your ability to sing. Everyone is welcome to have a go.
A backing band is provided for the artist, all they need is a chord chart and they can follow along.
There are a variety of audience members in age and are organisers are now getting some of the aged care facilities bringing their residents out to the shows.
They have artists coming from as far away as the Central Coast, Bathurst, and Brisbane to perform.
Their shows are held on the fourth Sunday of every month from 11am until 4pm.
Jenni has set up a face book page called Lansdowne Open Music Day and currently has 130 members. The page has photos from the shows and information on upcoming events. They are hoping to also have some videos of the performers as well (if the camera behaves itself this month).
On Sunday, June 25 come along for great music for all ages. Put on your dancing shoes and have a great time. It is only a gold coin to enter. Sausage and steak sandwiches, coffee, tea and cakes and drinks will be available to purchase.
Soccer
The ladies' soccer teams put in a good effort, though went down to a high-flying Tuncurry. The Under 12s continued to improve with home games against Halliday's Point and catch-up match with Wallamba. All teams are on the road this coming weekend. Our ladies play Pacific Palms at Nabiac (6.30pm Friday), The Under 12s verse Tuncurry (9am Saturday) and the men take on Taree (3pm Saturday at Omaru Park).
Bowling Club
The Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club's champion draws have now been completed and games will be commencing. All players are wished the best of luck. Social bowls continues on Sunday mornings at 10am. All are welcome.
Community social afternoon at Coopernook
The Coopernook Op Shop will be hosting a Community Life Support event on Sunday, June 25 at the op shop. The events will start at 3pm with coffee/connect where neighbours can come along and for a cuppa and a chat. It is strictly a social time, and you are welcome to take along a slice or a cake to share.
At 4pm there will be a Live and Learn free Trash to Treasure workshop. Join Karen from the "Hands behind Made by Us" to turn everyday objects into stylish gifts. Materials will be supplied.
At 5:30pm it is time for Spirit and Space. Kick back in the chapel for a restoring half hour of guided mindfulness meditation.
Cancer Council fundraiser
The challenge will be on to see on Sunday, June at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club if Alicia, Olivia, and Lea lose their hair or not. They need to raise $3000 for the Cancer Council. The mornings have been a bit cool lately. If they lose their hair maybe someone could donate a nice warm hat for each of them. How many will be wearing pink hair and clothes to support the three ladies on the day?
