Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne Valley Community News

By Margaret Haddon
June 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lansdowne Open Music day welcomes performers of all abilities and all genres of music. Picture iStock.
Lansdowne Open Music day welcomes performers of all abilities and all genres of music. Picture iStock.

Lansdowne Country Music was formed by Jenni and Steve Henry as there were no other country music associations in the area running at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they felt that people needed to have something to get back to normal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.