TAREE West Cricket Club hopes the construction of practice nets at the Johnny Martin Oval will be completed before the start of the 2023-24 season.
Long serving Taree West player and project manager, Luke McLeod said there were plenty of hurdles to overcome before a sod was turned.
"We originally got the grant to build the nets around Christmas 2020,'' he said.
"Then we had the floods in March 2021 and we also had further delays due to COVID.''
Continued wet weather last year caused even more problems and delays.
"We finally kicked off about three weeks ago,'' Mr McLeod said.
"The slab's getting poured on Monday. If we get a break with the weather we hope to be finished in five or six weeks, before the start of the season.''
The new season for seniors will be underway from Saturday, October 7.
There'll be three nets. Mr McLeod said one would be for Taree West use, however, the other two would be for the general public.
"We want to help cricket all-round. We're hoping the (Manning) association will be able to get a few more junior tournaments here,'' he said.
Mr McLeod said having the nets so close to a turf wicket would be a great selling point for the association to attract events.
"Wingham and us will be the only clubs to have nets right near a turf wicket,'' he said.
"All rep tournaments are played on turf wickets, so it make sense to have nets nearby. We'll have the facility here for it, so we might as well bid for events to bring more people into the town.''
Mr McLeod also also in charge of preparing the wicket at Johnny Martin Oval. Weather conditions are more conducive this season than last year, when the oval was saturated and overgrown. No cricket was played there until January.
"But we still need council help,'' Mr McLeod said.
"I can't mow an oval like that with a ride-on.''
He will start working on the wicket when Manning AFL club has finalised commitments
"As soon as the AFL finishes, we'll give it two week's rest and then I'm into it,'' he said.
The nets are on the Florence Street section of the oval and close to a residential area. Mr McLeod hopes this would deter vandals.
"I wanted to lock all the nets up but council wouldn't let me,'' he said.
The club will have an open day to showcase the project when it is finished and have invited former NSW Sheffield Shield opening batter, Nick Larkin to attend. Larkin started his cricket with Taree West juniors and progressed to first grade before heading to Sydney and Sheffield Shield honours.
"I'm pretty confident Nick will come,'' Mr McLeod said.
"We'll also see if (Women's Big Bash League star) Maitlan Brown is available.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
