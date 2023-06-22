Manning River Times
Cricket nets for Johnny Martin Oval a major boost for cricket

By Mick McDonald
June 23 2023 - 4:00am
Work has started on cricket practice nets at the Johnny Martin Oval in Taree. The project should be completed before the start of the new season.
TAREE West Cricket Club hopes the construction of practice nets at the Johnny Martin Oval will be completed before the start of the 2023-24 season.

