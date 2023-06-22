WINGHAM captain-coach, Mitch Collins rates premiers, Port City as the team to beat for honours in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
The Tigers make the trip to Port Macquarie to meet the Breakers on Saturday.
"Once they have their best side back I reckon they're the team to beat,'' Collins said.
"They're hard to beat through the middle, they have a strong forward pack. I know Old Bar's on top of the ladder, but I still think the Breakers will be hard.''
Unbeaten Old Bar leads second placed Port City by two points,
Collins said Saturday's game would be "massive" for the Tigers.
"If we can beat them it's virtually a four point turnaround, because no-one much else will beat them,'' he said.
At this stage the Tigers, Taree City, Port Sharks and Macleay Valley are shooting for the final three places in the top five. That's assuming Old Bar and Port City will be one/two, as almost looks certain.
"The next couple of weeks are going to be huge, we virtually all play one-another in that time,'' Collins said.
The Tigers are on eight points with Taree City. Port Macquarie and Macleay Valley follow on six.
Wingham will have fullback, JJ Gibson available for this weekend after he was a late withdrawal from the side that beat Forster-Tuncurry 18-14 last Sunday.
However, the Tigers will be without rugged forward, Nick Beacham for at least a month as he injured ankle ligaments playing reserve grade last Sunday.
"He'll have scans this week but I don't think we'll have him back for a month at best,'' Collins said.
"But we'll miss him - we're short on middle forwards at the moment.''
There's a general bye in Group Three next week before Wingham host Old Bar on July 8.
Then there's a further break for the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game at Wingham on July 15.
The weekend's off won't hurt Wingham as the club has a lengthy list of injured players.
Collins expects most will be back after July 15.
"We should have Blake Frazer and Joel Kleindienst for Old Bar and the week after Old Bar Tim Bridge should be back,'' Collins said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
