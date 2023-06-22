Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham's "massive" game against Port City

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Beacham will be sidelined for up to a month after injuring his ankle in the clash against Forster-Tuncurry last week.
Nick Beacham will be sidelined for up to a month after injuring his ankle in the clash against Forster-Tuncurry last week.

WINGHAM captain-coach, Mitch Collins rates premiers, Port City as the team to beat for honours in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.