MANNING Valley Netball Association players and supporters will be sporting their craziest hairstyles and silliest socks to game day on Saturday.
This is to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Research.
MVNA asks for a gold coin donation to support this cause.
Meanwhile the association's all age carnival will be held on Sunday, August 6 and this will attract teams from neighbouring associations up and down the coast.
Manning Netball's Monday night social competition will start on July 17.
See further details on the association's Monday night competition Facebook page.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.