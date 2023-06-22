GROUND availability is the reason for the apparent anomaly in the Group Three Rugby League draw in the past fortnight.
The second round kicked off last Sunday, or at least it did in theory.
Taree City and Macleay Valley met for the second time this year, as did Wauchope and Old Bar, Wingham and Forster-Tuncurry and Port City/Port Macquarie. This was the draw for the opening round on April 29 and 30.
However, this weekend all games will feature sides that haven't played each-other this year, with Forster-Tuncurry hosting Wauchope, Port City playing Wingham, Taree City clashing with Port Sharks and Old Bar heading to Kempsey to play Macleay Valley. This will also be the round for the last games of the competition-proper before the start of the semi-finals on August 26/27.
"It looked as though there were problems with ground availability at Port Macquarie when we first did the draw. So we had to swap a round," Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury explained.
"But it works itself out after this weekend. By the end of the season all the sides would have played each other twice.''
Group Three has reverted to a five team semi-final series this year. This will conclude with grand final day on Saturday, September 16, to be played at the home ground of the club winning the first grade major semi.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.