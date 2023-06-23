ENERGETIC interchange player, Shane Morcombe will continue to start Group Three Rugby League games from the bench, with captain-coach, Christian Hazard saying this works best for the side.
The Bulls meet Port Macquarie in the match of the round at the Jack Neal Oval on Sunday. Hazard said Morcombe "brings energy" when he's introduced into the game.
That was on display last weekend when the Bulls produced a stunning come-from-behind win over Macleay Valley. Trailing 22-8 with 20 minutes left, Taree ran down the Mustangs to record an important 30-22 victory.
"Shane's been excellent for us this year,'' Hazard said.
"He was the turning point last week. When he came on he ran the ball hard, tackled hard and lifted everyone with him.
"He was our man of the match and we're happy with him coming off the bench.''
Hazard argues that starting Morcombe would negate his impact.
"I want him to come on where there's a bit of fatigue in the game. To start him when the big boys are fresh counteracts the way he plays,'' he said.
"Shane plays eyes-up footy and that's better when there's fatigue involved.''
Hazard knows little about the Sharks. The Bulls and Sharks along with Wingham and Macleay are chasing the last three spots in the final five, assuming Old Bar and Port City will finish in the top two.
"I haven't seen any footage of them and I don't know any of their players,'' he said.
Hazard said the Bulls couldn't afford to start as badly as they did against the Mustangs. They looked lethargic and disinterested for three quarters of the contest. Had Macleay's ball control been better the Kempsey combination would have been further in front than 22-8.
"We can't give Port a head start,'' he said.
"It is hard to stop a team's momentum when they've put points on the board.''
The Bulls are waiting to see if goal kicking fullback, Nav Willett is cleared to play. He took a knock to the kidneys in the game against Old Bar last month and hasn't played since. Willett wasn't expected to return for another fortnight.
"We're hoping Nav will get a clearance from the doctor, he's been running okay, but we won't risk him unless he's 100 per cent,'' Hazard said.
Centre, Trae Clark missed last week with a leg injury and he remains under a cloud.
Hazard also signalled consistent prop, Matt Taupe had been important for the Bulls form this year.
"He's one of our leaders on and off the field."
"He gets through his work - you hardly notice him out there and that's what you want from your middles. You know they're doing their job.''
TAREE City captain-coach, Christian Hazard said hooker, Toby De Stefano was turning into a try scoring machine in this season's Group Three Rugby League campaign.
De Stefano scored two tries for the Bulls last week in the 30-22 win over Macleay Valley at Taree, adding to his already impressive tally this year. His second try, when he ran onto a great pass from Hazard from close range sealed the vital two competition points for the Bulls.
"He's been going alright this year old Tob,'' Hazard said.
"He's been a very consistent player and he's dangerous out of nine, especially close to the line and he's scoring a few tries for us.
"He gives us a few more options.''
De Stefano returned to the Bulls this year after a two season stint with the Old Bar Pirates.
De Stefano was a member of Old Bar's first grade grand final squad last year.
Meanwhile, Taree City's women's league tag will play Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry on Saturday.
