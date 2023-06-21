Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Free care finder service drop-in sessions at MidCoast Council Libraries branches during June and July

Updated June 21 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly-Care-Tips-for-Caregivers. Picture supplied.
Elderly-Care-Tips-for-Caregivers. Picture supplied.

Benevolent institution, Wesley Mission is hosting free care finder service drop-in sessions at MidCoast Council Libraries branches during June and July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.