Both Di and Colin have received OAMs, Di for her community service and Colin for his work in palliative care. Photo Ashley Cleaver/Cleaver Studios. Picture Supplied

A MIXED-SEX school with a strong Christian ethic was Colin and Diana's vision for Manning Valley Anglican College.

The Roses have a long-term involvement with the college.

"I was one of the founding fathers and my late wife [Diana] ran the uniform shop," Dr Rose said.

Members of the St John's congregation, the Roses were there "from the year dot", Dr Rose said.

"I remember when our priest, Milton Fowell and then Bishop of Newcastle, talked about the possibility of extending private education in Manning Valley.

"Milton and the Bishop were the ecclesiastical pushers."

At that time in the mid to late 1990s, many parents associated private education with GPS schools in Sydney.

"Our vision was for a low-fee Anglican school, based on Christian principles, but not overwhelmed by Christian ethos."

Dr Rose believes the establishment of Manning Valley Anglican College was part of the beginning of the development of similar schools in NSW and Victoria.

He remembered the first principal, Glenn Turner, as a man of empathy for students as well as parents.

"In the first 10 years, a number of our students came from unhappy backgrounds," Dr Rose said.

"When the word spread, that we were an empathic school, students came.

Many residents remember Dr Rose as the medical practitioner at Taree Medical Centre.

He retired in 2018, after 48 years in practice, having received an OAM for his work in palliative care and having delivered more than 3000 babies.

But Dr Rose and Diana continued their involvement with the college.

"Diana continued to run the uniform shop and liaise with parents," Dr Rose said.

"Diana made sure all uniforms were cleaned and buttons put on and they were offered to new students.

"She also was a good source of information for parents, indeed, Diana ran the shop very well and found it rewarding."

Diana was also awarded an OAM in 2015, for service to the Taree community.

One of Dr Rose's fondest memories was in the early days of the college.

Both keen gardeners, the Roses wanted to provide a shady and verdant space for the college.

"Shortly after the college opened, we planted the first trees, Eucalyptus mainly, and shrubs that gave a softness to the grounds.

"It was difficult because the soil was compacted and there was also a drought at that time.

"I finished surgery about 7pm and in the summer months, Diana and I would then go to the college with buckets of water and tools to tend the garden.

"We'd grab a neighbour every now and again and out we'd go."