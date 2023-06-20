How to claim disability benefits for diabetes

1 in 20 Australians live with diabetes. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Living with diabetes can pose significant challenges in day-to-day life. This is especially true when complications from the disease lead to disability.

According to the Australian Health and Welfare Institute, 1 in 20 Australians live with diabetes. If you're one of these people, you might be eligible to claim disability benefits.

Securing these benefits might seem complex initially. However, it's entirely manageable with accurate information and the proper support. To that end, this guide will share crucial details about eligibility, the application process, and tips for a successful claim.

What programs and benefits are available to you?

Several benefit programs covering all types of diabetes are available.

Notably, these include the National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS), National Disability Insurance Service (NDIS), and Disability Support Pension (DSP).

1. National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS)

NDSS is an Australian Government initiative led by Diabetes Australia. It can offer support services and subsidised healthcare products to help manage the condition.

NDSS eligibility criteria vary from person to person. However, the general requirements encompass Australian citizenship or permanent residency and registration to the scheme.

For instance, support from the NDSS may grant you Dexcom G6 access, along with other glucose-monitoring technologies. Also, it can give you subsidised access to blood glucose test strips, insulin pump consumables, etc.

2. The National Disability Insurance Service (NDIS)

The NDIS offers support to Australians living with a disability. You can claim benefits under this program if diabetes has caused a permanent disability resulting from amputation or visual impairment.

To benefit from this program, you should ideally meet the following criteria:

Meet the age requirements (typically, beneficiaries fall between 7 and 65 years).

Be a citizen or permanent resident living in Australia

Have a disability caused by a permanent impairment, be it sensory, cognitive, etc

Demonstrate a need for support to engage in day-to-day activities

The eligibility criteria vary from person to person. It's advisable to contact healthcare professionals or the relevant government representative to advise you further.

3. Disability Support Pension (DSP)

If your diabetes diagnosis has led to severe disability that prevents you from working, you may be eligible for the Disability Support Pension. Ideally, you should meet the following medical and non-medical rules to claim benefits under the DSP program:

(i). Non-medical rules

You must be between 16 and the pension age.

You should meet Australian residency requirements.

Pass an income and assets test.



(ii). Medical rules

Show evidence of impairment, be it physical, intellectual, or psychiatric. You should demonstrate that the impairment prevents you from working more than 15 hours per week at or above the relevant minimum wage.

Your impairment rating assessment must be at least 20 points on the Impairment Tables

To claim disability benefits under this program, complete the relevant application form. After that, you should attach supporting documentation to bolster your claim.

The DSP program team will then assess your application to determine whether you qualify for disability benefits for diabetes.

Each of these disability programs for diabetes has distinct requirements. It's advisable to research each program individually, consulting healthcare and social welfare experts to determine the best course of action.

Tips for a successful claim

Effectively demonstrating the impact of diabetes on your life is the key to a successful claim. When making a claim, keep the following in mind:

Detail how diabetes affects your daily routine: the more specific, the better.

Explain if your diabetes has led to other health conditions like heart disease or eye problems.

Highlight any restrictions in your diet or activities due to your diabetes management plan.

If you're using Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology, explain how this affects your daily routine.

Addressing these factors can illustrate the severity of your condition and the steps you're taking to manage it.

Rights and appeals

If your claim isn't initially successful, you've got the right to appeal the decision. The appeal process varies depending on the benefit program. So, ensure you follow the specific guidelines provided for each.

To increase your appeal's success chances, address the denial reasons provided by the claims program. If possible, provide additional evidence to strengthen your claim. Seeking advice from a legal expert or a patient advocacy group can be very helpful during appeals.

Claim today

Managing diabetes and navigating life can pose challenges. However, with the proper understanding and the right resources, you can successfully claim disability benefits to lessen your burden.