Last Friday, Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch welcomed Ray James OAM and Pauline James OAM, RSL NSW president and state coordinator of RSL NSW Auxiliaries, where they conducted an informal meeting, meet and great and dinner at Club Old Bar. T
This is the first time that an RSL NSW president and auxiliary coordinator have visited this Sub-branch.
Sub-branch members, Auxiliary members and their partners were present and it was an honour for Sub-branch members to meet the state president and for devoted and supportive auxiliary members to meet Pauline.
In addition Adam Bush, senior advisor to the Minister for Veterans Affairs, was present and spent time speaking with members. Committee members from Wingham and Nabiac Sub-branches were invited and joined Old Bar for the dinner.
At the commencement of the dinner, Old Bar Beach Sub-branch president Jeff Earley commemorated the Malayan Emergency which commenced on June 16 in 1948. The Malayan Emergency was a conflict between communist guerrillas and British Commonwealth forces, including Australians. Our involvement included assistance in restoring order and to deter further communist aggression. Jeff served in the second Emergency at Butterworth and he paid tribute to our late Sub-branch member Phil Duggan, who served in the first emergency.
Another highlight of the evening was when Jeff Earley was presented with a beautiful "Thank you for your service" quilt by Pauline James for his military service and for his work in growing the RSL Sub-branch in Old Bar. These quilts are crafted with love and gratitude by the RSL NSW Auxiliaries and symbolise the immense appreciation and respect for each person who is awarded.
School embraces gardening and technology
Old Bar Public School has received a 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare grant to put towards their bush tucker garden. It is one of 1107 primary schools and early learning centres across Australia to receive the grant to help grow our next generation of environmental champions.
On May 10, 22 students participated in the Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge, an international initiative promoting Computer Science to school students. Bebras Australia is administered by CSIRO Digital Careers and is open twice a year to Australian students in years 3-12. Students can choose to work independently or in a team of up to four students. Participants use computational thinking and problem-solving skills to solve 15 challenges. The level of difficulty of a question determines how it is scored, the highest possible score is 135 points.
Students who participated in the first round did an amazing job! None of them had participated in the challenge before and some had not sighted or attempted any practice questions leading up to the challenge. Their enthusiasm and willingness to have a go was remarkable and impressive.
Congratulations to the five students who achieved participation awards (scored up to 59 points), the 11 students who achieved merit (60-86) and the four students who achieved credit (87-101 points).Well done all students. Next round is in August.
Importantly, the school has provided advice to parents regarding cyber safety and tips and advice for managing children's screen time.
