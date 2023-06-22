Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
June 22 2023 - 10:00am
The roof is being repaired and insulation installed in the historic church. Picture by Pam Muxlow
Contractors are currently carrying out renovations on the roof of the historical John Knox Free Presbyterian Church of Eastern Australia which has been a well known land mark on the corner of Manchester and Winter Streets, Tinonee.

