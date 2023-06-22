Contractors are currently carrying out renovations on the roof of the historical John Knox Free Presbyterian Church of Eastern Australia which has been a well known land mark on the corner of Manchester and Winter Streets, Tinonee.
The roof is being replaced and insulation is being installed as well. It has been a number of years since regular services have been held in the church, which is still owned by the Free Presbyterian Church and is being used as part of their Australian Inland Mission Outreach Service.
The church was officially opened on October 1880 and the huge date palm trees were planted in 1931 in front of the main entrance by the late Mrs Ruby Murray and are well known to all locals as they continue to thrive.
Passing of Ronald Clarke
A large number of family members, friends and local residents gathered at the Krambach Cemetery on Friday morning, June 16 for the graveside service of well known local identity, Ronald "Ron" Albert Clarke, affectionately known to many as "Clacka".
Ron was born March 29, 1933 and passed away May 31, 2023 at the grand age of 90 years.
Ron's service was led by Reverend Vince Ryan with the service opening with the song Grandpa (Tell Me About the Good Old Days). Ron's grandchildren delivered some special memories of a special man in their lives. A second song, My Old Man, was played before the RSL tribute presented by Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Brian Willey outlining Ron's military service with the CMF from late 1940s to mid 1950s.
At the conclusion of the RSL tribute, Ron's son. Peter, was presented with an Australian flag and the folder relating to Ron's service before Ron's granddaughter Kira Tisdell, herself a member of the Army, laid her grandfather's service medals on the coffin.
This was then followed by RSL members, family and friends placing the Poppy of Remembrance on Ron's coffin. The Ode was recited and Revellie was sounded.
The Lord's Prayer followed with the Farewell song, Choices, being played as mourners placed wood shavings on the coffin. (Ron was a true bushman and his chainsaw was also displayed.)
Family members and friends then continued to share memories of Ron over refreshments served at Krambach Memorial Hall by the Hall ladies' committee.
Winter with us
Winter certainly hit us with a vengeance on Monday morning when we woke to a very frosty lawn and roof tops here in Tinonee. I guess it had to happen sooner than later. At least it should sweeten up the oranges on our tree - nothing like a home grown item of fresh fruit and what is left will be made into some tasty orange jam.
New home
Another new home is being erected in Tinonee on Beecher Street, we hope they enjoy living in Tinonee.
Over the 49 years that John and I have lived in Tinonee we have seen the available land for homes to be built on almost disappear as the township has grown substantially in that there are only a handful of blocks still vacant.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.