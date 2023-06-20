Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Police

Police to monitor driver behaviour at Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook crossings

Updated June 20 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are targeting risky behaviour at level crossings at Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook. File picture
Police are targeting risky behaviour at level crossings at Johns River, Moorland and Coopernook. File picture

Police are targeting risky driver behaviour at level crossings on the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.