Manning River Times
Home/News

Last chance to nominate for MidCoast Youth Awards 2023

June 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recipients of the 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards. Picture supplied
Recipients of the 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards. Picture supplied

Nominations for MidCoast Youth Awards 2023 close at midnight, June 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.