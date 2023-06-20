Last chance to nominate for MidCoast Youth Awards 2023

Nominations for MidCoast Youth Awards 2023 close at midnight, June 25.
Anyone can nominate a young person who has demonstrated personal growth and has made a positive impact on their peers and the broader community.
The awards recognise the valuable contributions of young people aged 12-24 in the MidCoast region across six categories including the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing and resilience, and entrepreneurship.
All categories except entrepreneurship are split into two age groups, 12-17 years and 18-24 years. The entrepreneurship award is open to young people aged 18-24.
A $250 eftpos voucher is awarded to each winner. Nominations are assessed by a panel with a short list of nominees invited to the awards ceremony in September where the winners will be announced.
If you have any questions you can email council@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or phone 7955 7777 for personalised assistance.
Or you can nominate a young person yourself online at MidCoast Youth Awards - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au)
The MidCoast Youth Awards are a partnership between PCYC Taree, MidCoast Council, LJ Hooker Taree and Grow A Star.
