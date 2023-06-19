Manning River Times
Bulls to press on without goal kicking fullback

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 20 2023 - 12:52pm, first published June 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Nav Willettt is grabbed by Forster-Tuncurry defenders in a match earlier this year.
Bulls wait on Willett

DESPITE problems with goal kicking in the past two games, Taree City won't be rushing fullback Nav Willett back from injury for the Group Three Rugby League competition.

