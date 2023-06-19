Manning River Times
Another boost for Old Bar's forward stocks

By Mick McDonald
June 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Tom Dooker made a successful comeback for Old Bar in the clash against Wauchope at Wauchope.
OLD Bar's forward stocks received a further boost with Tom Dooker making a successful return to Group Three Rugby League in the 56-4 win over Wauchope at Wauchope.

