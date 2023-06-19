OLD Bar's forward stocks received a further boost with Tom Dooker making a successful return to Group Three Rugby League in the 56-4 win over Wauchope at Wauchope.
Dooker was one of Old Bar's most consistent players in the march to the grand final last season. However, he has been troubled by a knee injury this year and his involvement has been limited to running the water on game days.
"But he's got the itch again and he had a run last Saturday,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"He made it through without any problems, so it is good to have him back.''
Old Bar went into the game minus co-coach Mick Henry and prop Jared Wooster but had little trouble with the Blues. The score was 24-0 at halftime and the Pirates maintained the pressure in the second half. Wauchope's lone try came just before fulltime.
The win maintains Old Bar's unbeaten record this year while the Blues are at the other end of the ladder and are yet to record a victory.
The Pirates head to Kempsey on Sunday for the first time this year to tackle Macleay Valley. Worboys confirmed Old Bar's contingent from New Guinea flew home this week but will be back on Thursday. All are expected to play against the Mustangs.
WINGHAM had to survive a second half rally from Forster-Tuncurry to win the game 18-14 at Tuncurry.
The Tigers led 16-4 at halftime. Both sides scored three tries, with the goal kicking proving the difference. Centre Kurt Fowles landed three goals for the Tigers. The Hawks also had a try disallowed late in the second half when Liam Simon was ruled to have dropped the ball over the line.
"It was same story with us, too much dropped ball and too many penalties,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
The Tigers had further issues, with fullback JJ Gibson withdrawing on game day while prop Nick Beacham injured an ankle in reserve grade.
Kyle Marron made his first grade debut at fullback. He has just turned 17 and played 40 minutes in under 18s before a full game in first grade.
Marron scored a try and according to Collins produced a solid performance.
Jackson Mullen and Shannon Martin were the pick for the Tigers while Fowles defended strongly in the centres.
This continues Forster's improved form in the past two games. The Hawks downed Macleay Valley last start.
"We're starting to get a few cattle back,'' coach Jake Bolt.
"Now we'll try and get a couple more wins through before the season is over.''
Prop Shannon Love was strong for the Hawks.
"The (Forster) have got a few old blokes back and they're a lot stronger now,'' Collins said.
The Hawks will be favoured to beat Wauchope at Tuncurry next week. Wingham play Port City at Port Macquarie.
"We won't be taking them lightly,'' Bolt said.
Collins concedes the Breakers will be a big test.
"Hopefully we can go up there and put on a good show,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
