A fine day for the Hub Markets at Wingham

The June Hub Markets at Wingham Showground were held in fine weather.
The Hub Markets are held every third Saturday of the month at Wingham Showground from 8am to 12pm.
This is the biggest market in the Manning Valley, and has both outdoor and undercover areas.
Come along and support the stallholders selling their fresh produce, plants, craft goods, second hand items, food and drinks.
Each month the markets organisers, The Manning River Lions Club, supports a different local charity with door donations.
