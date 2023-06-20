The Manning Valley Orchid Society's winter orchid display went very well, according to member Beryl Beeton.
"We had a good response from the public coming through the door. We're really happy," Beryl said.
The Society was also very happy with sales of plants, pots and bark.
Visitors were able to watch demonstrations with three or four given every day.
There was no competition this time, however visitors were able to put in their vote for People's Favourite.
