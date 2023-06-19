Manning River Times
Home/News

Sixty eight damaged monuments in The Bight Cemetery at Wingham have been repaired

By Jeanene Duncan
June 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Following the completion of stages one and two of The Bight Cemetery restoration program, MidCoast Council will progress to stages three, four and five of the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.