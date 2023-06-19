Following the completion of stages one and two of The Bight Cemetery restoration program, MidCoast Council will progress to stages three, four and five of the project.
During the May council ordinary meeting, liveable communities director, Paul De Szell reported all 68 damaged monuments in the Wingham cemetery have been repaired.
The project began after 59 headstones were damaged by MidCoast Council workers in 2019.
Council has been working with impacted families and the community to repair damaged monuments since October 2021.
With this stage of The Bight Cemetery Restoration Action Plan now complete, staff will now progress to stages three, four and five, Mr De Szell said.
Insurers have advised all rectification works at the cemetery would be covered under council's insurance policy.
However, council would have to pay the $12,500 excess on the policy.
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle acknowledged council staff and the community involved in the repair process during the past four years, which he described as a taxing time.
"Councillors many times have said they regret what has happened," Cr Tickle said.
"But, I must say the co-operation from most of the internment holders and from the stonemasons we have had to bring this to fruition has certainly been appreciated by council," he said.
"While it sounds unusual to congratulate staff after what happened I must say that the amount that was involved in this and the stress the staff were under communicated the necessity to bring this to completion.
"It certainly has been a monumental task and that is freely acknowledged by council."
Peter Epov said he was pleased stages one and two were now completed.
"But, I would remind council there are still stages three, four and five and I look forward to them being completed as expeditiously as possible," Cr Epov said.
Mayor, Claire Pontin also recognised the staff.
"This was a very difficult thing especially for senior staff to manage through a very prolonged period and congratulation to them on getting us to the end," she said.
