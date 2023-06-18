TWO decades of traditional rivalry and often torrid rugby have forged a rare spirit of respect and comradeship among the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins and Taree's Manning River Ratz in the Lower Mid North Coast premiership.
So, it was an inspirational afternoon on Saturday when the clubs met upon the re-opening of the Ratties' new clubhouse following the original building's destruction in a blaze with its unfortunate loss of memorabilia, photographs and club history records almost two years ago.
Few though there were in Forster's ranks in a mood for celebration after initially their women, the new Dolphinettes, went down decisively to Taree's women, 5-41, and then the men were beaten in a fierce, unsparing, bowl-'em-over, drag-em-out affair, which saw the Ratz successful, three tries to two and 19-12.
The Dolphins claimed important possession through Ollie Wynne's first half 7-1 and overall 10-3 lineout superiority, their breakdown foraging play, the jinking attacking game of fullback Angus Edwards and crashing runs by captain-coach Blake Polson until his injury-enforced departure from the field.
But their attacks were piecemeal and the Dolphins never fully exploited their genuine quality. Likewise, they failed to exhaust the Ratz' muscularity or disrupt their rivals' relentless, machine-like, grinding forward play which led to their tries
It was hardly spectacular, sweeping attacking back line movements, rather a successful, game-winning formula which will take them all the way into the playoffs and perhaps to the shield-claiming moment of trophy success. Time will tell.
An interesting and unusual decision by the splendid referee, Michael Wooster, saw the Dolphins gain their last try when a Ratz player was penalised for deliberately punching the ball out of play with a try threatening in the Ratz's in-goal area.
Nevertheless, Gloucester Cockies should claim the women's 10-a-side premiership in a engrossing struggle against the Ratz.
It is difficult to nominate the favourites for the men's premiership at the halfway mark of the competition with the Ratz, Wauchope Thunder and Dolphins all in contention for the trophy. Likewise, it is too early to write off the Wallamba Bulls.
And there appears too much ground for the valiant Old Bar Clams to make up unless they storm home with a wet sail.
