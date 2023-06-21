THE July 1 Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union showdown between Manning Ratz and Gloucester looks certain to be a preview of the grand final.
These two sides have dominated the competition this season, with Gloucester undefeated. The Ratz only loss to to Gloucester.
Manning, the defending premiers, rode roughshod over Forster Tuncurry in the game last weekend at Taree Rugby Park, winning 41-5. Forster had been billed as the side most likely to threaten Gloucester or the Ratz.
"Everyone seems to have Gloucester's name on the trophy, but our team is building nicely,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
"They were a bit slow at the start of the season and getting enough players was an issue, but that looks fine now.''
Keeley Holden controls play for the Ratz and according to Rees, she is the best player in the competition.
RELATED: Ratz down Dolphins in tough contest
"By a country mile,'' he said.
"Natika Griffiths, Nat Watson, there's plenty of good players in the side.''
The Ratz meet Wallamba at Nabiac on Saturday to prepare for the July 1 clash against the Cockies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.