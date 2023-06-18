The Bulls were within two points at 22-20 and were full of running against a ragged looking defence. Hazard then sent a great ball to put winger Todd Northam over with seven remaining to give the Bulls the lead for the first time at 24-22, with Towers' attempt at goal never nominating. A superb Hazard pass was greedily accepted by De Stefano and he scored his second. Towers landed the goal and Taree played out time from there to secure a vital win.