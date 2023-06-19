Shhh, a bit of silence please for quiet hour which been introduced to both the Service NSW Taree and Tuncurry centres.
As the name suggests, quiet hour is 60 minutes of virtual silence, when lights are dimmed, mobiles set to silent, conversations hushed and announcements muted.
The initiative, trialled by the state government in 2022, was designed for members of the community with low-sensory needs, people who may be sensitive to light or overstimulated by sound.
"The trial was very successful and 97 per cent of people surveyed found it a positive experience," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
"It's fantastic that a permanent quiet hour is now being rolled out to 107 service centres across NSW, including at Taree and Tuncurry," Mrs Thompson said.
"People in our own community who may be sensitive to light or overstimulated by sound can now complete Service NSW transactions in a more comfortable and safe environment."
Mrs Thompson said Service NSW staff also would undertake disability awareness training to help provide customers living with disability, and their carers, extra support during each visit.
"I couldn't be more proud of our fantastic Service NSW staff and the world-class customer service they provide to everyone in our community," Mrs Thompson said.
Quiet Hour at Taree is held on Tuesday and Thursday between 1:30-2:30pm, on Tuesday from 9-10am at Tuncurry.
