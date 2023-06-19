Manning River Times
Quiet hour has been introduced to both the Service NSW Tuncurry and Taree centres

Updated June 19 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Quiet Hour at Taree is held on Tuesday and Thursday between 1:30-2:30pm, on Tuesday from 9-10am at Tuncurry. Picture Service NSW Facebook.
Shhh, a bit of silence please for quiet hour which been introduced to both the Service NSW Taree and Tuncurry centres.

