Following the completion of a smart meter installation trial in Stroud Road, a report will be presented at this month's MidCoast Council June ordinary meeting.
Three additional large smart meters have been installed across the region, taking the total to 79 now installed.
A 60L/min leak was identified at the Taree Recreation Ground via the new smart meter, councillors learned after a a monthly capital works project status report was tabled at the May meeting.
Digital water meters, more commonly known as a smart meter, are water meters that log water usage and securely transmit this data in hourly intervals.
A smart meter can come in two forms - a data logger and transmitter that can be retrofitted to an existing mechanical meter, or an ultrasonic meter that includes the data logger and transmitter.
The Stroud Road project began in 2021.
Since the last reporting period council also had installed 559 standard meters across the region, bringing the total for the 2022-23 financial year to 6432,
Updating councillors on water and wastewater asset renewal programs flagged for this financial year, infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott reported a large gravity main relining package of works for the Gloucester area had been completed.
Sewer utility holes relining works packages are underway at Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, Smiths Lake and Old Bar.
Work continues at Edinburgh Drive, Taree, Isabella Street, Wingham and Cowper Street, Gloucester, Mr Scott said.
"Water main road crossings are scheduled for replacement in Princess Street, Cundletown to align with scheduled roadworks."
Water and wastewater major capital projects included:
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
