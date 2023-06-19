A FIELD of 107 contested Taree Women's Golf Club's annual open day.
Players from Bulahdelah, Brisbane, Forster-Tuncurry, Emerald Downs, Harrington Waters, Kew, Frederickton, Gloucester, South West Rocks, Tallwoods, Maitland, Wingham, Wauchope and the host club took part.
The Port Macquarie combination of Margaret Bateman and Amanda Verridji were the overall winners with 44 points.
Tanya Bridge and Sue Pitman from Taree took out division one with 41 points from Anne Gyde and Colleen Moran Harrington Waters on 40, countback to Lou Smith and Christine George while Linda Davis and Michelle Brogdan finished fourth.
Pauline Mackintosh and Margaret Wynter from Taree were successful in division two with 43 points from Pat Kristiansen and Lyn Burke, also from Taree on 41. Julie Foster and Karen Magoffin from Taree were third on 39.
Jo Richardson was the gross winner from Verelle Miller.
The open was conducted in perfect conditions. Major sponsors were Stack's Finance, the Butler family and Coastline Credit Union.
