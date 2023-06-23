What happens in the salon stays in the salon - or does it?

In the absence of our esteemed Editor Bell, who is away ... again ... we have something light-hearted to read, in what has been a tragic two weeks, news wise.
There's an unwritten law we girls have when it comes to a little pampering at the hair salon.
What happens in the salon, stays in the salon.
It's secret women's business.
My husband is at a loss to understand why it takes me two to three hours at my hairdresser's.
So if you're a male reading this, buckle up because there's a lot to unpack here.
It's not just the colour, cut and blow dry - in fact it's much more than just getting a good "do".
For me a trip to the hairdressers is all about the information sharing, the networking - yep, the gossip.
Last time I checked in to get coiffed I felt like I'd read the best part of War and Peace.
Topics covered included everything from a bikini wax to aged care and Ricky Gervais' irreverent dark comedy After Life.
I met Edna, the 80-something wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was getting her bouffant on before she embarked on a cruise. What a legend!
Edna struck a bit of a chord with me.
She reminded me of my grandmother, whose best friend was also named Edna - a name that fell off the name popularity list many moons ago as did my grandma's.
Grandma Madge was married to grandpa Cyril - two other names you rarely hear off nowadays.
My paternal grandparents were named Nona and Herb.
After that little trip down memory lane the conversation switched. Edna had left and another client sat in the chair.
Cheryl, not her real name, looked familiar to me.
Turned out that her husband once coached my son in a sport and actually traveled overseas with him on a tour - small world.
The conversation switched to our family pooches and who was the best dog groomer in town.
From dogs the dialogue took a turn to dementia.
You see, Cheryl lives near a nursing home and one of the elderly residents who suffered dementia gave Cheryl's daughter a fright when she saw the elderly woman standing in her front yard.
She had wandered from the nearby facility looking for her husband.
She was later returned safely to the nursing home.
In a complete change of pace we were onto screen heartthrob Travis Fimmel who plays Ragnar Lothbrok in Vikings.
Fimmel was in town to launch a beer with mate and MasterChef judge Andy Allen.
We went on to discuss raising children, the best pub meals in town, what we were having for dinner that night, whether or not we get a bikini wax and the best series to binge - After Life won hands down.
So you see fellas, our hairdresser not only helps us look good, they are also a font of knowledge.
All this takes time.
Donna Sharpe
ACM Editor
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
