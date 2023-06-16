Forgetful Mitch this week's On The Bench guest

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins is the special guest on today's On The Bench segment...but he almost wasn't.
Obviously the pressure of coaching is getting to Collins as he forgot his appointment at the Gary Bridge Studios where the segment is filmed. However, as he said, better late than never and Collins finally arrived to talk Group Three footy with Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald.
The segment returns this week after having a spell last Friday due to the long weekend.
Wingham's horror injury toll and the run into the semi-finals are among the topics discussed while Bridgie gives his thoughts on next Wednesday's State of Origin match
On The Bench - sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
